Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Scheffler hit his 110 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.