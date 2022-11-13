Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Piercy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Piercy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Piercy's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Piercy's tee shot went 128 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.