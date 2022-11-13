Sam Stevens shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Stevens got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stevens's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stevens chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stevens got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stevens to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.