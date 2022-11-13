-
Sam Stevens shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Stevens goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
Stevens got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stevens's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stevens chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.
Stevens got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stevens got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stevens to 4 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
