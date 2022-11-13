-
-
Sahith Theegala delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Sahith Theegala dunks 39-foot flop shot for closing birdie at Cadence Bank
In the final round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala makes 39-foot birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Theegala finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sahith Theegala at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Theegala's 167 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
Theegala missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.
-
-