S.H. Kim shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

S.H. Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.