Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Armour's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Armour's 105 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.