Russell Knox shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

Knox tee shot went 128 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 4 over for the round.