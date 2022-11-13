Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Robby Shelton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day in 52nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.