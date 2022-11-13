Paul Haley II shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Paul Haley II hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Haley II reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Haley II at 1 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Haley II hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Haley II chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Haley II's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.