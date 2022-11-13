Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.