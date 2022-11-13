Nick Watney shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Watney chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.