Michael Kim shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.