7-over 77 by Max McGreevy in final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Max McGreevy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day in 67th at 11 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGreevy at 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, McGreevy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGreevy at 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, McGreevy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 7 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McGreevy to 7 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 6 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 7 over for the round.