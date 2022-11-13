Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, McNealy hit his 80 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.