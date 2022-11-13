Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 64th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Schwab hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.