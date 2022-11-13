-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2022
-
Impact
Prairie View A&M University golfers play in Cadence Bank Houston Open pro-am
During the Wednesday pro-am ahead of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Stewart Cink and Matt NeSmith were joined by three Prairie View A&M University players, including Rondarius Walters, Christian Latham and Taylor Harvey.
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, NeSmith's 101 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, NeSmith missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
-
-