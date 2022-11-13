Martin Laird posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Martin Laird chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Laird hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.