Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.