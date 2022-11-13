Luke List shoots 7-over 77 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Luke List hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, List hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved List to 5 over for the round.

After a 212 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 6 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 7 over for the round.