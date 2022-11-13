  • Kyle Westmoreland comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • Air Force veteran and PGA TOUR rookie, Kyle Westmoreland, says it's a dream to be playing in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Westmoreland attended college at the Air Force Academy and served on active duty for five years. Westmoreland is the first Air Force Academy graduate to play on TOUR.
    Features

    Kyle Westmoreland says it's a dream to play in Cadence Bank Houston Open

