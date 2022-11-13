-
Kyle Westmoreland comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Kyle Westmoreland says it's a dream to play in Cadence Bank Houston Open
Air Force veteran and PGA TOUR rookie, Kyle Westmoreland, says it's a dream to be playing in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Westmoreland attended college at the Air Force Academy and served on active duty for five years. Westmoreland is the first Air Force Academy graduate to play on TOUR.
Kyle Westmoreland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kyle Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.
Westmoreland got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Westmoreland had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.
