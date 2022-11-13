Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tway hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Tway's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.