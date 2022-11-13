Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.