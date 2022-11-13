Justin Suh shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Justin Suh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Suh hit his 119 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Suh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suh to even for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Suh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Suh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 4 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Suh hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 4 over for the round.