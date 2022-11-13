Justin Rose shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Rose hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rose got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Rose hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rose at 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.