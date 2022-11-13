Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.