Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dahmen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.