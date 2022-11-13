Jason Day rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Day finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Jason Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Day's 209 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.