-
-
Jason Day rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Jason Day uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Day finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Jason Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Day's 209 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
-
-