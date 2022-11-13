James Hahn shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, James Hahn hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Hahn's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hahn hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hahn hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.