Harry Hall comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Harry Hall hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hall finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Harry Hall had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harry Hall to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Hall suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hall at 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hall's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hall chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hall had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to even for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hall reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Hall at 1 under for the round.