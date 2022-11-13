Harris English shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harris English hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

English got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, English's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, English hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, English's tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.