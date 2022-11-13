Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Woodland's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.