Francesco Molinari shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2022
Highlights
Francesco Molinari holes birdie putt from off the green at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Molinari hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Molinari hit his 97 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Molinari's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
