Francesco Molinari shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Molinari hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Molinari hit his 97 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Molinari's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.