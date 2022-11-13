Erik Barnes shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Erik Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Barnes tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Barnes's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.