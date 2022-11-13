Eric Cole shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Eric Cole hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cole's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cole's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 2 over for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Cole had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.