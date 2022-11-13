Denny McCarthy shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCarthy to 5 over for the round.