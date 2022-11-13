-
Denny McCarthy shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy rolls in 50-footer for eagle at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 50-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCarthy to 5 over for the round.
