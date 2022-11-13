Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Davis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.