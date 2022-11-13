Davis Riley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Riley hit his 96 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Riley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.