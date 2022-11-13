David Lipsky putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, David Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 155-yard par-3 15th. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

Lipsky missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.