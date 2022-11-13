Cole Hammer shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Cole Hammer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hammer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hammer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hammer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.