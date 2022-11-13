Carl Yuan shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Carl Yuan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Yuan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Yuan at even for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Yuan hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Yuan hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Yuan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.