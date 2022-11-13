Callum Tarren shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day in 26th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.