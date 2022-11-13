Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, An's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, An's tee shot went 136 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, An had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

An missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved An to 2 over for the round.