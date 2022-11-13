Brendan Steele shoots 5-over 27 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brendan Steele hit 2 of 5 fairways and 1 of 7 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 124th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

Steele tee shot went 128 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Steele to 5 over for the round.