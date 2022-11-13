Brandon Wu shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Brandon Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wu chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Wu's tee shot went 154 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.