Ben Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ben Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.