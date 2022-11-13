Ben Griffin finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Griffin hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even for the round.