Austin Cook shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Cook hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 27th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Cook hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Cook hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cook's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.