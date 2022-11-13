Andrew Putnam putts himself to an even-par final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Andrew Putnam's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.