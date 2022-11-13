Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Smalley chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smalley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.