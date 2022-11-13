Alex Noren shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Noren's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.